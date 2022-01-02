Wealthy non-EU visa-seekers pump €62m into Irish social housing in November

Rich, non-EU citizens who invest cash in Ireland to obtain visas pumped a record €62 million into the country’s social housing sector in November last year, the Business Post can reveal.

The influx of cash means nearly a fifth of the €324 million generated for social housing through the Immigrant Investor Programme (IIP), which was established in 2012, was invested within the space of less than a month in 2021.

Ireland’s social housing...