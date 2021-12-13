Vacant site levy system hampered by appeals, DCC chief to claim
Richard Shakespeare to tell Oireachtas committee that collection of 7% charge is being slowed down by extensive appeals process
Ireland’s vacant site levy system, which imposes penalties on land that is not developed for housing, is being hampered because landowners can appeal the charge at every step of the process, according to a senior Dublin City Council official.
Richard Shakespeare, the council’s deputy chief executive, will tomorrow tell the Oireachtas housing committee that the process of collecting the 7 per cent levy is “slowed down” by rules that allow landowners to appeal...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Cost rental system could reduce rents by up to 60 per cent, report finds
The report, produced by a Brussels-based think tank for the Housing Agency, focused on cost rental case studies in three European countries
Briefing notes for Donohoe on housing omitted crucial details
Records released under FOI reveal that Dept of Finance officials cherry-picked data relating to residential vacancy rates
Analysis: Will increased supply rein in house prices?
Canada has tried to solve housing affordability problems with more supply. The supply came, the promised drop in house prices did not materialise
Derelict site registers missing key details amid calls for greater transparency
Less than half of local authorities in Ireland don’t have a register available online