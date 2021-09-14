Subscribe Today
Log In

Housing

UN special rapporteur on the right to housing calls for more data on homelessness in Ireland

There is insufficient information on people living in caravans or in various institutional settings, according to Balakrishnan Rajagopal

Sarah Taaffe-Maguire

 @taaffems
14th September, 2021
UN special rapporteur on the right to housing calls for more data on homelessness in Ireland
Balakrishnan Rajagopal said that regular, comprehensive and easily comparable data on homelessness is needed in countries across Europe

The UN special rapporteur on the right to housing has called on Irish authorities and the Central Statistics Office to collect data on the numbers of people who are homeless and living in caravans or institutional settings and voiced his support for a constitutional right to housing.

“There is insufficient data on people living in homelessness in caravans, or in various institutional settings like persons living in care homes, hospitals, prisons, accommodation centres for refugees...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

O’Devaney Gardens was a social housing development which contained 278 flats. Dublin City Council started to move tenants out of the complex in the mid-2000s to prepare it for demolition and redevelopment. Picture: Mark Stedman/RollingNews.ie

Planning permission secured for 1,047 homes on O’Devaney Gardens site

Housing Killian Woods 11 hours ago
Earlier this year, Hines, the multibillion-dollar US development firm,​​ applied for permission to develop 1,614 build-to-rent apartments on the Holy Cross College site on Clonliffe Road in Dublin 3

1,600-apartment scheme ‘a major missed opportunity’

Housing Killian Woods 11 hours ago
Darragh O’Brien, the Minister for Housing, met mica protestors at the Fianna Fáil party think-in last week. He said: ‘I am not your enemy.’ Picture: Lisa Doherty

Tensions grow between state and mica homeowners as ‘D-Day’ nears for redress scheme

Housing Donal MacNamee 3 days ago
Up to 50 homeowners will travel to Co Cavan to protest at the Fianna Fáil’s ‘think-in’ at the Slieve Russell hotel

Donegal mica campaigners to protest at Fianna Fáil’s Cavan ‘think-in’

Housing Donal MacNamee 6 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1