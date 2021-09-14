UN special rapporteur on the right to housing calls for more data on homelessness in Ireland
There is insufficient information on people living in caravans or in various institutional settings, according to Balakrishnan Rajagopal
The UN special rapporteur on the right to housing has called on Irish authorities and the Central Statistics Office to collect data on the numbers of people who are homeless and living in caravans or institutional settings and voiced his support for a constitutional right to housing.
“There is insufficient data on people living in homelessness in caravans, or in various institutional settings like persons living in care homes, hospitals, prisons, accommodation centres for refugees...
