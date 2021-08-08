Two former FG advisers successfully lobbied for investor stamp duty exemption
Paul Fox and Caitríona Fitzpatrick approached the government to prevent a new 10 per cent stamp duty rate for funds that bulk purchase homes to lease to the state
Two former Fine Gael government advisers led the successful lobbying campaign that secured certain funds an exemption from the 10 per cent stamp duty rate introduced to stop investors buying up houses ahead of first-time buyers, the Business Post can reveal.
Last month, Darragh O’Brien, the Minister for Housing, said he was advised by housing department officials that 2,400 social housing lease deals were potentially in jeopardy. He said that an exemption from the...
