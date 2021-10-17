Twenty-six Nama apartments lying empty for ten years in scheme

A total of 26 apartments in a development in Finglas in Dublin 11, which are controlled by the National Asset Management Agency (Nama), have been vacant since they were completed nearly a decade ago.

The units are located in Prospect Hill, a scheme of 479 apartments spread across nine blocks. Nama took control of 54 units in the development in the early 2010s, and has now placed them on the market with a guide price of €14.5 million.

New...