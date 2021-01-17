Tuath Housing to build 1,800 affordable homes this year

Tuath Housing, the social housing provider, plans to deliver 1,800 new homes in the coming year.

Last year, the organisation revised its outlook for 2020 at the beginning of the pandemic, but by year end significantly exceeded the new cautious targets. Sean O’Connor, its chief executive, said by the end of last year the firm delivered 1,095 homes instead of the forecast 850 units.

“The year actually ended better for us than we anticipated. I’d say we...