Housing

Tuath Housing to build 1,800 affordable homes this year

The social housing provider is raising its targets after a better than expected performance during the pandemic

Killian Woods

 Business reporter @killianwoods
17th January, 2021
Sean O’Connor, chief executive of Tuath Housing: bumper year Picture: Fergal Phillips

Tuath Housing, the social housing provider, plans to deliver 1,800 new homes in the coming year.

Last year, the organisation revised its outlook for 2020 at the beginning of the pandemic, but by year end significantly exceeded the new cautious targets. Sean O’Connor, its chief executive, said by the end of last year the firm delivered 1,095 homes instead of the forecast 850 units.

“The year actually ended better for us than we anticipated. I’d say we...

