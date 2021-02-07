Trustpilot warns Ballymore over five-star reviews posted by staff

Trustpilot, the consumer review website, is keeping a watching brief on Ballymore’s webpage after it said the development firm’s staff were posting five-star reviews of its own high-end London apartments.

Last December, Sean Mulryan’s firm was sent a cease-and-desist letter by Trustpilot after an investigation found reviews were being posted by Ballymore staff on its webpage that praised the standard of the apartments.

The reviews came after a slew...