Trustpilot warns Ballymore over five-star reviews posted by staff
Positive online reviews followed a wave of one-star ratings by residents of the developer’s London apartments
Trustpilot, the consumer review website, is keeping a watching brief on Ballymore’s webpage after it said the development firm’s staff were posting five-star reviews of its own high-end London apartments.
Last December, Sean Mulryan’s firm was sent a cease-and-desist letter by Trustpilot after an investigation found reviews were being posted by Ballymore staff on its webpage that praised the standard of the apartments.
The reviews came after a slew...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Landlords ‘hoarding’ homes may face new tax
The Minister for Housing is aiming to examine ways to prevent homes lying vacant during the current housing crisis
First-time buyers will have to put their names down for each affordable development
Government wants to avoid building up a long waiting list like that for social housing so applicants will have to reapply each time
Councillors submit emergency motion calling for audit of Dublin City Council housing bill
Move follows a Business Post report yesterday which said senior council executives have raised concerns about the ‘premium price’ the local authority has been charged by private contractors for social housing
Dublin councils struggling to chase vacant site owners for levy
Under pressure from the housing department, the three local authorities blamed Covid-19 for the delay