The many known unknowns about the government’s Housing for All plan

Since they entered government last year, both Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Darragh O’Brien, the housing minister, have been served up many reminders of the dysfunctional nature of the housing portfolio.

The public outcry over investment funds buying up newly built homes ahead of regular buyers caused a controversy that sidelined Fianna Fáil’s big promotion of its Affordable Housing Bill. Last week, Merriongate threatened to overshadow the launch of Housing for...