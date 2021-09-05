The €20bn Housing for All plan and how it aims to solve a crisis
The government’s newly unveiled programme has the potential to play a big part in solving our accommodation dilemma, but history shows that there’s many a slip between plan and implementation
Taoiseach Micheál Martin has promised that “excuses won’t be tolerated” when it comes to the implementation of the government’s new €4 billion a year housing plan. This may seem like a simplistic soundbite, but it is crucial to ensuring that Housing for All is not a repeat of Rebuilding Ireland, its predecessor.
Many of the latter’s key targets were missed due to inaction, rather than a lack...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
James Benson: Construction sector ready to build on government’s housing promises
The Housing for All plan is ambitious and inspiring, but certain planning hurdles need to be addressed before builders can fully embrace it
Eoin Ó Broin: Disingenuous detail makes a mockery of the Housing for All plan
The government strategy will not live up to its name but instead it will simply maintain the status quo
Darragh O’Brien interview: ‘We’ve negotiated €20bn for housing over a five-year period’
The Housing Minister is full of enthusiasm for the Housing for All plan and, despite criticism of it, insists it will have an immediate effect
The many known unknowns about the government’s Housing for All plan
The government released its latest housing crisis resolution plan with great fanfare, but on certain key questions, there were few answers