Tensions grow between state and mica homeowners as ‘D-Day’ nears for redress scheme
Representatives on the government’s Mica Action Group have accused the Department of Housing of failing to adequately engage in talks over a compensation scheme for families affected by defective concrete blocks
Tensions are growing between mica homeowners and the state as negotiations over a compensation package for thousands of damaged homes in Donegal and Mayo enter their final two weeks.
The government-led Mica Working Group, set up by the Department of Housing in June, is to meet next week for the first time since July 27, after meetings which homeowners expected to take place last week were rescheduled by the department.
The schedule means the group –...
