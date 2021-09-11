Subscribe Today
Log In

Housing

Tensions grow between state and mica homeowners as ‘D-Day’ nears for redress scheme

Representatives on the government’s Mica Action Group have accused the Department of Housing of failing to adequately engage in talks over a compensation scheme for families affected by defective concrete blocks

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
11th September, 2021
Tensions grow between state and mica homeowners as ‘D-Day’ nears for redress scheme
Darragh O’Brien, the Minister for Housing, met mica protestors at the Fianna Fáil party think-in last week. He said: ‘I am not your enemy.’ Picture: Lisa Doherty

Tensions are growing between mica homeowners and the state as negotiations over a compensation package for thousands of damaged homes in Donegal and Mayo enter their final two weeks.

The government-led Mica Working Group, set up by the Department of Housing in June, is to meet next week for the first time since July 27, after meetings which homeowners expected to take place last week were rescheduled by the department.

The schedule means the group –...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Up to 50 homeowners will travel to Co Cavan to protest at the Fianna Fáil’s ‘think-in’ at the Slieve Russell hotel

Donegal mica campaigners to protest at Fianna Fáil’s Cavan ‘think-in’

Housing Donal MacNamee 2 days ago
Eoin Ó Broin, the Sinn Féin housing spokesman, has published a bill that would remove the Part V affordable housing exemption for developers who purchased land between September 2015 and July 2021 and who seek planning permission before July 31, 2026. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Eoin Ó Broin challenges exemption that could lose government ‘10,000 affordable homes’

Housing Killian Woods 4 days ago
Blocks to progress: a slowdown in the planning permissions process is hampering the delivery of new homes. Picture: Bloomberg

James Benson: Construction sector ready to build on government’s housing promises

Housing James Benson 6 days ago
Darragh O’Brien, the Minister for Housing, launches the government’s Housing for All strategy: 330,000 new homes are pledged to be delivered by 2030. Picture: Maxwells

Eoin Ó Broin: Disingenuous detail makes a mockery of the Housing for All plan

Housing Eoin Ó Broin 6 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1