Taoiseach warns against nimbyism at launch of housing plan
Martin highlights the role of ‘not in my back yard’ objectors as a factor behind the shortage of new homes
Micheál Martin, the Taoiseach, delivered a warning against nimbyism at the launch of his Government’s new housing plan.
The 140-page Housing for All Strategy is wide-ranging, with measures for renters, people on social housing lists, and people who cannot afford to get a mortgage at current house price levels.
But it was interesting that Martin also highlighted the role of “not in my back yard” objectors, which has been another factor...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Rising house prices in UK offset building costs for Barratt Developments
Construction firm has recorded a 63 per cent increase in profits in the year to the end of June compared to the previous pandemic-hit 12 months
Home building was back to 2019 levels in first half of year, latest report finds
The BPFI’s housing market monitor shows a 10 per cent increase to 8,955 completions compared to same time in 2020 as construction sector rebounds
Mica campaigner refuses to write letter of apology to Cassidy Brothers
Building firm at the centre of the defective bricks controversy has said the campaigner made ‘false and untrue statements’ about the company
Throwing away the key: why smaller landlords are leaving the rental market
Rent caps and high taxation are among the reasons why landlords with one apartment or house to rent are selling up in their droves