Taoiseach warns against nimbyism at launch of housing plan

Micheál Martin, the Taoiseach, delivered a warning against nimbyism at the launch of his Government’s new housing plan.

The 140-page Housing for All Strategy is wide-ranging, with measures for renters, people on social housing lists, and people who cannot afford to get a mortgage at current house price levels.

But it was interesting that Martin also highlighted the role of “not in my back yard” objectors, which has been another factor...