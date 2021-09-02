Subscribe Today
Taoiseach warns against nimbyism at launch of housing plan

Martin highlights the role of ‘not in my back yard’ objectors as a factor behind the shortage of new homes

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
2nd September, 2021
Taoiseach warns against nimbyism at launch of housing plan
Micheál Martin said too many developments are being rejected by political parties. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Micheál Martin, the Taoiseach, delivered a warning against nimbyism at the launch of his Government’s new housing plan.

The 140-page Housing for All Strategy is wide-ranging, with measures for renters, people on social housing lists, and people who cannot afford to get a mortgage at current house price levels.

But it was interesting that Martin also highlighted the role of “not in my back yard” objectors, which has been another factor...

