Taking it to the streets: Paddy Diver’s journey from working man to talisman

Taking it to the streets: Paddy Diver’s journey from working man to talisman

Paddy Diver was an unknown figure this time last year. Now he’s the unlikely leader of a Donegal-based mass movement that won’t rest until its members receive the 100 per cent redress for the mica problem that’s destroyed their homes

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
15th October, 2021

Paddy Diver stands up with a clatter and starts to shadow-box. “I was f**king fuming,” he shouts down from the bar, eyes flashing, fists flying.

“I was ready for action. I told these two Mayo fans: ‘You are a f**king disgrace to your county. There are houses in Mayo, up the road from you, that are falling down from pyrite and youse boys don’t care. This is your county I’m standing up...

