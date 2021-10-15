Taking it to the streets: Paddy Diver’s journey from working man to talisman
Paddy Diver was an unknown figure this time last year. Now he’s the unlikely leader of a Donegal-based mass movement that won’t rest until its members receive the 100 per cent redress for the mica problem that’s destroyed their homes
Paddy Diver stands up with a clatter and starts to shadow-box. “I was f**king fuming,” he shouts down from the bar, eyes flashing, fists flying.
“I was ready for action. I told these two Mayo fans: ‘You are a f**king disgrace to your county. There are houses in Mayo, up the road from you, that are falling down from pyrite and youse boys don’t care. This is your county I’m standing up...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Rental properties likely to swell cost of revised mica redress scheme
Sources say Darragh O’Brien favours adding long-term rental properties one a ‘one home, one grant’ basis to a new scheme to be approved in the coming weeks
Zoned land tax will cut penalty for hoarding and won’t take effect for two to three years
No Budget measures were announced for a vacant home tax, with the government holding off until Revenue has collected data to inform the policy
Dermot Desmond tells O’Brien investment funds are ‘having a laugh’ at Ireland
In letters to Darragh O’Brien, the billionaire financier said ‘what is happening at the moment from an Ireland Inc perspective is insane’
Why a housing supply boost might not solve issue of price
Conventional wisdom has it that if more homes are built, then prices will come down and the housing crisis will abate. But some economists say factors like interest rates and credit availability will have far more influence on prices in the coming years