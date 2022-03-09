Subscribe Today
Housing

Surging construction costs drive price of two-bed apartments up by 14%

Construction consultancy firm warns against plans to restrict build-to-rent developments

Lorcan Allen

 @lorcanallen
9th March, 2022
Surging construction costs drive price of two-bed apartments up by 14%
The firm said this inflation had driven up the build cost of an average, suburban two-bed apartment to just under €220,000.

The surging cost of construction in the last 12 months has driven up the price of a mid-range two-bed apartment by 14 per cent, or €27,000, according to a new report published on Wednesday.

The report from Mitchell McDermott, a construction consultancy firm, said inflation had increased construction costs in Ireland by almost 11 per cent last year as the price of key materials such as steel, timber, concrete and window glass had risen sharply.

The firm said...

