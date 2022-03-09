Surging construction costs drive price of two-bed apartments up by 14%

The surging cost of construction in the last 12 months has driven up the price of a mid-range two-bed apartment by 14 per cent, or €27,000, according to a new report published on Wednesday.

The report from Mitchell McDermott, a construction consultancy firm, said inflation had increased construction costs in Ireland by almost 11 per cent last year as the price of key materials such as steel, timber, concrete and window glass had risen sharply.

The firm said...