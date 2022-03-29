Strong growth in mortgage approvals in February
The number of mortgages approved rose by 7.5 per cent month-on-month
There was strong growth in mortgage approvals in February with switching volumes increasing 42 per cent year-on-year, according to the latest figures from Banking and Payments Federation Ireland (BPFI).
According to today’s figures, a total of 3,894 mortgages were approved last month. First-time buyers were approved for 2,053 mortgages, 52.7 per cent of the total volume, while mover purchasers accounted for 848, or 21.8 per cent.
The number of mortgages approved rose by 7.5 per cent month-on-month and by...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Redevelopment of Irish Glass Bottle site in Ringsend gets green light
Dublin City Council has belatedly approved plans for the first phase of construction at the 34-hectare site
Apprentice applications ‘significantly behind’ numbers needed for housing
Numbers entering key trades are not sufficient to carry out Housing for All plan, says TD, who accuses government of having ‘a laissez-faire attitude’
NTA hits brakes on developer’s transport plans
The site forms part of the Poolbeg West SDZ which has capacity to deliver 3,800 new homes
Zoning out: Shortage of land available for housing at crux of crisis, developers warn
What’s keeping more houses from being built? Builders say there’s a shortage of land, with some locations even being dezoned for housing. National policy calls for compact urban growth, but now the scarcity of sites is driving up land prices, while construction costs are soaring