State’s first cost rental homes launched in north Co Dublin
Two-bed homes in Balbriggan development will be €935 a month to rent in scheme where rents are set at a minimum of 25 per cent below open market rates
Clúid Housing has launched the state’s first cost rental homes, with prices of two-bed homes costing €935 a month.
The 25 new cost rental houses, based in the new Taylor Hill development in Balbriggan, are a mix of two-, three- and four-bedroom houses. A three-bed home will cost €1,100 per month and a four-bed will cost €1,150 monthly.
The small tranche of homes have been delivered through a government-backed pilot cost rental...
