State’s biggest landlord says it faces a ‘high risk’ from cost rental plans

Ires Reit, the biggest landlord in the state, has warned investors the government’s cost rental plans now represent a “high” strategic risk to the company.

The warning was contained in the latest annual report published by Ires Reit, and marks the first time the company has flagged concerns about affordable rentals to its investors.

The report said that the Irish state’s Affordable Housing Act 2021 has introduced the “cost rental” homes...