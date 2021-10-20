Subscribe Today
Log In

Housing

State pushes back decision on new mica redress scheme

Sources say memo on defective block redress unlikely to be brought to cabinet until second week of November as complexities of new scheme are worked out within government

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
20th October, 2021
State pushes back decision on new mica redress scheme
Darragh O’Brien, the Housing Minister, had previously said a decision on the new redress scheme would be made in October. Picture: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

The state has pushed back a decision on the introduction of a revised redress scheme for homeowners affected by mica and pyrite by two weeks.

Homeowners were told that a memo on the scheme, which the government has said would deliver a “much improved” compensation package for homeowners, would be brought to cabinet before the end of October.

It’s understood, however, that the memo is now likely to be delivered in the second...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

The SHD system has generated tens of thousands of planning permissions since 2017 but delivered relatively few homes. Picture: Laura Hutton/RollingNews.ie

Plans to wind down controversial fast-track housing scheme delayed

Housing Killian Woods 2 days ago
The units are located in Prospect Hill, a scheme of 479 apartments spread across nine blocks

Twenty-six Nama apartments lying empty for ten years in scheme

Housing Killian Woods 4 days ago
Owen Keegan, chief executive of Dublin City Council: providing social and affordable housing on the Pigeon House land would decrease the “development potential” of the site. Picture: Bryan Meade

Keegan claimed social housing would decrease value of Pigeon House site

Housing Catherine Sanz 4 days ago
Brian Comer and Luke Comer: Luke Comer told the Irish Times in 2015 that they got property at ‘fantastic value’ during the crash

Condition of properties owned by Comer brothers raises questions

Housing Killian Woods 4 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1