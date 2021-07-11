State plan to lease 2,400 homes from funds is set to cost almost €1 billion
New records show the government has little or no idea of the scale of activity being engaged in by institutional funds in this country
The government’s plan to lease 2,400 homes from institutional funds this year will cost close to €1 billion in total over the 25-year term of the deals, the Business Post can reveal.
Last week, Darragh O’Brien, the Minister for Housing and his government colleagues came under pressure over a last-minute stamp duty exemption brought forward for funds that bulk buy homes to lease to the state for social housing.
Defending...
