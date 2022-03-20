State may enforce inspection of rental properties before they are listed
It is understood the inspections would apply to both real estate agents and websites used to advertise rentals.
The government is exploring the possibility of mandating advertisers of rental properties to conduct inspections of homes before they are listed to let.
There are currently a number of processes in place to monitor the ongoing standards of rental properties being let, but no rules governing the quality of rentals advertised through real estate agents and online portals.
Darragh O’Brien, the Minister for Housing, has said that the state needs additional and alternative inspection processes...
