State invested in ‘cuckoo fund’ that snapped up hundreds of Maynooth homes

he Irish state invested in a so-called cuckoo fund that has bulk-bought hundreds of homes in two Maynooth housing estates, the Business Post can reveal.

More than €225 million of government funding that aimed to stimulate housing supply was ultimately used by funds to buy up houses and apartments before they could be put on the open market for regular buyers.

Urbeo, an institutional fund majority owned by a US-based company, received a €60 million...