Subscribe Today
Log In

Housing

State invested in ‘cuckoo fund’ that snapped up hundreds of Maynooth homes

More than €225m of government funding earmarked for housing supply was instead used by funds to buy up houses and apartments in Maynooth, Co Kildare

Killian Woods

 Business reporter @killianwoods
16th May, 2021
State invested in ‘cuckoo fund’ that snapped up hundreds of Maynooth homes
In 2019, Urbeo bulk-purchased nearly two-thirds of the 143 new-build homes in Carton Grove housing estate in Maynooth

he Irish state invested in a so-called cuckoo fund that has bulk-bought hundreds of homes in two Maynooth housing estates, the Business Post can reveal.

More than €225 million of government funding that aimed to stimulate housing supply was ultimately used by funds to buy up houses and apartments before they could be put on the open market for regular buyers.

Urbeo, an institutional fund majority owned by a US-based company, received a €60 million...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Darragh O\&#039;Brien, the Minister for Housing, has promised rent reform legislation in the autumn to cover rent pressure zones, longer-term rents and rent increases. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Cathal Mac Coille: Government must be radical on rents for its own sake, and ours

Housing Cathal Mac Coille 4 hours ago
An aerial shot of the Heron Wood estate in Cabinteely, south Co Dublin.

Council plans to lease estate for more than cost to buy

Housing Michael Brennan 4 hours ago
In 2019, around 90 homes in the Carton Grove estate in Maynooth were sold to Urbeo, a so-called cuckoo fund. Picture: Barry Cronin

Home truths about funds buying up houses

Housing Killian Woods 4 hours ago
‘It is worrying to hear opposition parties call for restrictions on the activities of investment funds with apparently little thought for anything other than political optics’. Picture: Bloomberg

Brian Keegan: Taxing investment funds won’t solve the housing crisis

Housing Brian Keegan 4 hours ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1