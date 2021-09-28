Subscribe Today
State has paid just €400k to Donegal homeowners under mica redress scheme

Only 14 homeowners have progressed through the three-step grant programme to the point where they have received funds to pay for reconstructive works on their mica-damaged homes

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
28th September, 2021
A mica damaged home outside Newtown Cunningham in Co Donegal. Picture: Joe Dunne

The state has paid out just €400,000 in payments to mica-affected homeowners in Donegal since establishing the controversial defective blocks scheme in 2020, the Business Post has learned.

Figures seen by this newspaper show just 14 houses have received payments through the grant scheme set up to help with the costs of remediating homes damaged by mica blocks. Donegal County Council, which administers the programme, has paid out €397,995.50 between those homeowners.

Just 469 people...

