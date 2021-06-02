State could secure extra funds of up to €7 billion for social housing, ESRI says
Ireland could fall ‘significantly short’ of meeting demand for housing if it does not increase investment, according to the think tank
The Irish state could secure an extra €4 billion to €7 billion in funds for social housing annually through “prudent borrowing”, according to new research by the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI).
A report published by the think tank said any decision not to increase investment in social housing would cause Ireland to fall “significantly short” of meeting the level of demand for housing.
It added the private sector is...
