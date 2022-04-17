Start-up aims to change Irish housebuilding finance model

Homebuyer’s Hero, a Mayo-based start-up that aims to reduce the financial risk associated with residential property development in Ireland, will launch its first pilot project in the coming weeks.

The company was co-founded by Colm Casey, a former property auctioneer, and Dr Constantin Gurdgiev. Casey told the Business Post that the aim was to help “lend financial credibility” to proposed housing schemes by allowing developers to convince lenders that there is a pipeline...