Start-up aims to change Irish housebuilding finance model

Mayo company, led by former auctioneer Colm Casey and Dr Constantin Gurdgiev, intends to involve buyers in the development process

Killian Woods

 Business reporter @killianwoods
17th April, 2022
Colm Casey, co-founder of Homebuyer's Hero, vlogging at the site of its first project in Bellavary in Co Mayo. Picture: Michael McLaughlin

Homebuyer’s Hero, a Mayo-based start-up that aims to reduce the financial risk associated with residential property development in Ireland, will launch its first pilot project in the coming weeks.

The company was co-founded by Colm Casey, a former property auctioneer, and Dr Constantin Gurdgiev. Casey told the Business Post that the aim was to help “lend financial credibility” to proposed housing schemes by allowing developers to convince lenders that there is a pipeline...

