Housing

Standard design brought in to speed up delivery of social housing

Councils given template layouts to expedite process, though critics say other approval hurdles also need to be removed

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
31st January, 2022
Standard design brought in to speed up delivery of social housing
Darragh O’Brien, the Minister for Housing, said he was confident that the new standard designs would improve delivery times for residential developments Picture: Fergal Philips

Local authorities have been provided with new standard designs for bedrooms and bathrooms in social houses in an effort to speed up supply.

The Business Post reported last year that the requirement to design the interiors of every new social, affordable and cost rental housing scheme from scratch was delaying projects.

The Department of Housing has now issued councils with a detailed document...

