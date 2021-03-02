Subscribe Today
Log In

Housing

Spike in interest from Irish buyers seeking move to Valencia

Irish buyers are looking for ‘European city lifestyle’ and have budgets ranging from €220,000 to €350,000

Killian Woods

 Business reporter @killianwoods
2nd March, 2021
Spike in interest from Irish buyers seeking move to Valencia
Irish buyers are keen to acquire properties in Valencia that have space for home offices. Picture: Getty

Found Valencia, a Spanish-based real estate agency, has recorded a spike in enquiries from prospective Irish buyers since the beginning of the year.

Since the start 2021, enquiries received by the firm from Irish buyers have increased by 52 per cent year-on-year, according to Conor Wilde, founder of the agency.

Wilde said the agency has engaged with 114 Irish people seeking to buy houses and apartments in Valencia.

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Darragh O’Brien, the Minister for Housing, has said the initiative could support 3,000 home purchases this year.

Opposition to state’s €75m shared equity scheme grows

Housing Killian Woods 2 days ago
There has been a spike in legal challenges to planning decisions approved by An Bord Pleanála last year

Legal fees paid by An Bord Pleanála double to €4.1 million

Housing Killian Woods 2 days ago
An estimated 60,000 new homes are required annually over the next decade. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Comment: Innovative approach needed to tackle housing crisis

Housing Dwayne McAleer 4 days ago
Despite the increased flow of new hotel stock, the Mitchell McDermott report noted that a lot of the new hotel schemes due to start construction in 2021 are on hold. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

More than 4,000 hotel beds to be completed in Dublin this year

Housing Killian Woods 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1