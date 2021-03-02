Spike in interest from Irish buyers seeking move to Valencia
Irish buyers are looking for ‘European city lifestyle’ and have budgets ranging from €220,000 to €350,000
Found Valencia, a Spanish-based real estate agency, has recorded a spike in enquiries from prospective Irish buyers since the beginning of the year.
Since the start 2021, enquiries received by the firm from Irish buyers have increased by 52 per cent year-on-year, according to Conor Wilde, founder of the agency.
Wilde said the agency has engaged with 114 Irish people seeking to buy houses and apartments in Valencia.
