Sinn Féin to publish new measures aimed at collecting derelict sites penalties
Opposition party wants local authorities that have collected less than 75 per cent of derelict sites fines to publish a report explaining their lack of effective action and how they intend to address the problem
Killian WoodsBusiness reporter @killianwoods
New measures that aim to address local authorities’ failure to monitor and collect financial penalties related to derelict sites will be published later today by Sinn Féin.
Under the Derelict Sites Act, councils are required to gather data on the value of derelict sites in their jurisdictions and other information, including the name and address of the site owners.
Thomas Gould, Sinn Féin TD for Cork North Central, said the Derelict Sites...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Land maps ‘key’ to new tax but could allow property owners to challenge inclusion
The new tax will kick in from January 2024 and will be enforced by Revenue
Developers get go-ahead not to include crèches in apartment schemes
A Business Post analysis of all large-scale apartment projects submitted to An Bord Pleanála in 2021 has shown one-third of them would have no childcare facilities
Wealthy non-EU visa-seekers pump €62m into Irish social housing in November
Immigrant Investor Programme gets massive influx of cash as landlords avail of ‘de-risked’ social home leasing initiatives
New social housing leases will cost state over €1.4 billion
Despite government commitment to phasing the practice out, new deals are due to be signed to lease 3,500 homes at €412,000 per home over 25 years