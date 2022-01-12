Sinn Féin to publish new measures aimed at collecting derelict sites penalties

New measures that aim to address local authorities’ failure to monitor and collect financial penalties related to derelict sites will be published later today by Sinn Féin.

Under the Derelict Sites Act, councils are required to gather data on the value of derelict sites in their jurisdictions and other information, including the name and address of the site owners.

Thomas Gould, Sinn Féin TD for Cork North Central, said the Derelict Sites...