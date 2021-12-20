Significant increase in social housing obtained by leasing deals in Dublin city
Figures released by Dublin City Council show a 40-fold increase this year
More than 30 per cent of social housing units acquired under Part V by Dublin City Council this year have been through long-term leasing deals with developers, new figures show.
Developers are obliged under Part V of the Planning and Development Act to allocate 10 per cent of units in a new development for social housing. Local authorities most often purchase these units below market rates to add to their own housing stock, but have an...
