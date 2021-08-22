Subscribe Today
Log In

Housing

Short-term gains from Airbnb costs rental market in the long run

A new report has shown that fewer than 800 properties are available to rent outside Dublin, but an investigation by the Business Post has found many more short-term lets are on offer

Killian Woods

 Business reporter @killianwoods
Donal MacNamee - avatar

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
22nd August, 2021
Short-term gains from Airbnb costs rental market in the long run
On August 1, there were only 2,455 homes available to rent across the country, with 1,666 listed in Dublin. Picture: iStock

Eugene Murphy has been offered three jobs in recent months. One of them, in Cork, could have been perfect for him: he is a tech consultant who returned from Australia in recent years to live closer to his family.

The position would have allowed him to do that, but he had to turn it down. The reason? He couldn’t find anywhere to rent.

“There are zero properties for rent within ten miles of...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Labour senator Rebecca Moynihan, who serves as the party’s housing spokeswoman, said that developers were ‘chancing their arm’ by applying for change-of-use with Dublin City Council. Picture: Rolling News

‘Backdoor’ approval of tourism accommodation at student sites criticised

Housing Eva Short 4 days ago
An image of the proposed scheme in Donabate

Developer plans to charge local authority €36m for 136 social housing units

Housing Donal MacNamee 5 days ago
Persimmon’s profit increase comes after a surge in activity in the housing market, and signals the return to pre-pandemic levels of aspects of the construction industry. Picture: Getty

Profits up 64% at housebuilder Persimmon despite rising construction costs

Housing Donal MacNamee 5 days ago
The new report by the Residential Tenancies Board says landlords believe it is ‘prudent’ to leave homes empty, ‘to see how the market responds’.

RTB report: large landlords leaving homes empty rather than reduce rents

Housing Killian Woods 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1