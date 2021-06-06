Subscribe Today
Log In

Housing

SF’s Carthy lobbying for constituent on grant that party opposes

The Cavan-Monaghan TD has been querying details of the first-time buyer support for a constituent, in spite of his party’s opposition to the scheme

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
6th June, 2021
SF’s Carthy lobbying for constituent on grant that party opposes
Matt Carthy, Sinn Féin TD for Cavan-Monaghan. Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins

A prominent Sinn Féin TD has been lobbying for a first-time buyer grant for a constituent, despite his party’s position that they are “inflationary” and should be scrapped.

Sinn Féin has consistently opposed the help-to-buy grants of up to €30,000 since they were introduced by the Fine Gael-Labour government in 2014. Both Eoin Ó Broin, its housing spokesman, and Pearse Doherty, its finance spokesman, have pledged to scrap the...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Carton Grove in Maynooth, Co Kildare, where Urbeo, a residential fund backed by ISIF, bulk-purchased nearly two-thirds of the 143 new-build homes. Picture: Barry Cronin

Donohoe suggests he won’t stop state money being spent on housing for ‘cuckoo funds’

Housing Donal MacNamee 3 days ago
Doubling state investment in housing to €4 billion a year would deliver approximately 18,000 social and affordable homes annually, according to the ESRI. Picture: Getty

State could secure extra funds of up to €7 billion for social housing, ESRI says

Housing Killian Woods 4 days ago
Hines, the multibillion-dollar US developer, was granted permission to build 416 build-to-rent apartments on the old Bailey Gibson packaging plant lands in Dublin 8 last September

Proposed 16-storey height of project at old Bailey Gibson site referred to Court of Justice of the EU

Housing Killian Woods 6 days ago
Property Industry Ireland, an arm of Ibec, wrote to Darragh O’Brien, the Minister for Housing, last December outlining its ‘disappointment’ and expressing concerns regarding the effective co-living ban announced weeks earlier

Property industry group lobbied minister on co-living

Housing Peter O'Dwyer 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1