Subscribe Today
Log In

Housing

Seven Dundrum apartments leased for social housing have been empty for 17 months

The apartments are costing the local authority an average of €2,000 a month each

Killian Woods

 Business reporter @killianwoods
19th April, 2021
Seven Dundrum apartments leased for social housing have been empty for 17 months
The empty apartments in Herbert Hill are being leased from Realis, a German institutional investor. Picture DLR County Council

Seven luxury apartments, costing more than €2,000 a month, that are being leased for social housing in Dundrum have been left empty for 17 months.

In November 2019, Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council agreed a deal to lease 87 apartments in the new luxury Herbert Hill apartment complex developed in Dundrum.

Based on figures released by the Department of Housing, an average rent of €2,000 a month is being spent on each apartment.

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month, €19.99 Monthly thereafter

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

An artist’s impression of how the 266-home development west of Cork city centre will look when finished

Permission granted for 226 homes at former Cork hospital

Housing Sarah Taaffe-Maguire 5 hours ago
Public housing can be delivered by several methods, including direct builds by state bodies and acquisitions or leases from the private sector

No independent valuation for €2k social housing rents

Housing Killian Woods 1 week ago
Public housing can be delivered by several methods, including direct builds by state bodies and acquisitions or leases from the private sector.

Over 75% of new social homes are bought or leased from builders

Housing Killian Woods 2 weeks ago
There are 11 delivery streams for new-build social housing and all homes are built by private contractors.

Eoin Ó Broin: When it comes to social homes, those costly old habits die hard

Housing Eoin Ó Broin 2 weeks ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1