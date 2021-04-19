Seven Dundrum apartments leased for social housing have been empty for 17 months

Seven luxury apartments, costing more than €2,000 a month, that are being leased for social housing in Dundrum have been left empty for 17 months.

In November 2019, Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council agreed a deal to lease 87 apartments in the new luxury Herbert Hill apartment complex developed in Dundrum.

Based on figures released by the Department of Housing, an average rent of €2,000 a month is being spent on each apartment.