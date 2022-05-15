Subscribe Today
Second-time buyers ‘increasingly squeezed’ out of new homes market

Stamp duty analysis shows investment funds bought 40 per cent of new homes in 2021, while state’s share rose to a quarter

Killian Woods

 Business reporter @killianwoods
15th May, 2022
First and second-time buyers are being pushed out of the market by the activity of state and investment funds

The state and investment funds are increasingly squeezing second-time buyers out of the new homes market to a greater extent than first-time purchasers, a new analysis of stamp duty data has shown.

Lorcan Sirr, a lecturer and housing policy analyst at TU Dublin, said that both first and second-time buyers are being pushed out of the market by the activity of the state and investment funds, which bought 40 per cent of new homes in 2021.

He...

