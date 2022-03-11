Ronan Group presses on with plans for hundreds more apartments at Poolbeg

A team of developers led by Ronan Group Real Estate (RGRE) has applied for permission to build hundreds of additional apartments at the former Irish Glass Bottle site in Dublin 4.

The consortium of RGRE, Lioncor Developments and Oaktree Capital Management has lodged planning permission for more than 350 units on top of a separate application for almost 600 units currently being considered by Dublin City Council.

The consortium was selected in 2020 to lead the redevelopment of...