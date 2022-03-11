Ronan Group presses on with plans for hundreds more apartments at Poolbeg
Developers have separately applied for almost 600 units at the same site
A team of developers led by Ronan Group Real Estate (RGRE) has applied for permission to build hundreds of additional apartments at the former Irish Glass Bottle site in Dublin 4.
The consortium of RGRE, Lioncor Developments and Oaktree Capital Management has lodged planning permission for more than 350 units on top of a separate application for almost 600 units currently being considered by Dublin City Council.
The consortium was selected in 2020 to lead the redevelopment of...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Surging construction costs drive price of two-bed apartments up by 14%
Construction consultancy firm warns against plans to restrict build-to-rent developments
TDs want review of building finance body amid claims state agency has ‘torn up’ its remit
State body has been criticised for lending to large-scale private developers for homes bought in advance by investment funds
Cairn boss says target of 30,000 new homes per year is unlikely to be reached
Head of construction giant blames logjam in the planning system and limited mortgage accessibility for slow delivery
Politicians cashing out of rental properties as house prices surge
Like many small landlords, Oireachtas members are taking advantage of high prices to turn a profit on real estate