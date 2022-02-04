Subscribe Today
Roles for tackling vacancy face fresh delays

The setting up of full-time local authority jobs to tackle vacancy could again be delayed after initial targets were missed

Cónal Thomas
4th February, 2022
Roles for tackling vacancy face fresh delays
Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien today launched the government’s ‘Town Centre First’ policy aimed at tackling vacancy and dereliction in towns and villages. Picture: RollingNews.ie

The establishment of full-time local authority roles for tackling vacancy in Ireland could be delayed even further after the original timeframe was missed.

Following publication of the Department of Housing’s progress report into the government’s Housing for All plan last week, it was revealed that 21 of the 65 targets to be completed by the end of 2021 had not been met, including the provision to have full-time vacancy officers in place across 31 local...

