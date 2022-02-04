Roles for tackling vacancy face fresh delays
The setting up of full-time local authority jobs to tackle vacancy could again be delayed after initial targets were missed
The establishment of full-time local authority roles for tackling vacancy in Ireland could be delayed even further after the original timeframe was missed.
Following publication of the Department of Housing’s progress report into the government’s Housing for All plan last week, it was revealed that 21 of the 65 targets to be completed by the end of 2021 had not been met, including the provision to have full-time vacancy officers in place across 31 local...
