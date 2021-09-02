Rising house prices in UK offset building costs for Barratt Developments
Construction firm has recorded a 63 per cent increase in profits in the year to the end of June compared to the previous pandemic-hit 12 months
Booming house prices in the UK have offset a rise in build costs at Barratt Developments, Britain’s largest residential developer.
Full-year financial results for Barratt Developments, which cover the 12-month period to the end of June 2021, show it recorded an after-tax profit of £660.1 million – a 63 per cent increase on the previous pandemic-hit year.
The rise in profits has come following an £8,500 increase in the average price of its private sale...
