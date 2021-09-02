Subscribe Today
Rising house prices in UK offset building costs for Barratt Developments

Construction firm has recorded a 63 per cent increase in profits in the year to the end of June compared to the previous pandemic-hit 12 months

Killian Woods

 Business reporter @killianwoods
2nd September, 2021
Rising house prices in UK offset building costs for Barratt Developments
The rise in house prices has offset materials and labour inflationary impacts for Barratt Developments. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Booming house prices in the UK have offset a rise in build costs at Barratt Developments, Britain’s largest residential developer.

Full-year financial results for Barratt Developments, which cover the 12-month period to the end of June 2021, show it recorded an after-tax profit of £660.1 million – a 63 per cent increase on the previous pandemic-hit year.

The rise in profits has come following an £8,500 increase in the average price of its private sale...

