Rising house prices in UK offset building costs for Barratt Developments

Booming house prices in the UK have offset a rise in build costs at Barratt Developments, Britain’s largest residential developer.

Full-year financial results for Barratt Developments, which cover the 12-month period to the end of June 2021, show it recorded an after-tax profit of £660.1 million – a 63 per cent increase on the previous pandemic-hit year.

The rise in profits has come following an £8,500 increase in the average price of its private sale...