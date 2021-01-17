Subscribe Today
Log In

Housing

Rents ‘set to rise again’ as increasing numbers of landlords sell up

Residential estate expert at Sherry FitzGerald says a third of its sales are through private landlords exiting the market

Killian Woods

 Business reporter @killianwoods
17th January, 2021
Rents ‘set to rise again’ as increasing numbers of landlords sell up
Marian Finnegan of Sherry FitzGerald: ‘30 per cent of our vendors are people selling their investment properties’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

Rent inflation will pick back up in 2021 due to the continued exodus of private landlords from the market, a leading real estate expert has forecast.

The cost of rental accommodation has risen to record levels in Ireland in recent years, but rent inflation stagnated during 2020, partly due to an unexpected influx of new properties to the market.

Unused Airbnb and other short-let properties were put up for long-term rental in response to the pandemic, while...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Capital Dock: nearly half the 190 apartments in the 22-storey built-to-let tower in Dublin’s Docklands are vacant. Picture: Fergal Phillips.

Hundreds of luxury apartments controlled by US fund lie vacant in capital

Housing Killian Woods 4 hours ago
Sean O’Connor, chief executive of Tuath Housing: bumper year Picture: Fergal Phillips

Tuath Housing to build 1,800 affordable homes this year

Housing Killian Woods 4 hours ago
The council said that Covid-19 has had a “detrimental effect” on its ability to collect rent and arrears

Dublin City Council owed more than €30 million in housing rent

Housing Aiden Corkery 4 hours ago
Tom Parlon, director general of the Construction Industry Federation: ‘We need to be working.’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

CIF boss says 80 homes lost for every day of lockdown

Housing Emmet Ryan 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1