Rents ‘set to rise again’ as increasing numbers of landlords sell up

Rent inflation will pick back up in 2021 due to the continued exodus of private landlords from the market, a leading real estate expert has forecast.

The cost of rental accommodation has risen to record levels in Ireland in recent years, but rent inflation stagnated during 2020, partly due to an unexpected influx of new properties to the market.

Unused Airbnb and other short-let properties were put up for long-term rental in response to the pandemic, while...