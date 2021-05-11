Rents rise 7% outside Dublin due to ‘extraordinarily weak’ housing supply

Rent costs outside of Dublin rose by more than 7 per cent year in the first three months of 2021 versus the same period last year, new figures show.

Daft.ie’s rental price report, published today, showed that rental prices in Dublin trended in the opposite direction than the rest of the country, falling by 3.2 per cent year on year.

In Munster, Leinster (outside Dublin) and Connacht-UIster, rent costs rose sharply over the last year,...