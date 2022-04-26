Rents down in new tenancies during final months of last year

Rents marginally decreased in new tenancies across several urban areas of Ireland in the final months of 2021, according to a new report by the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB).

Despite the reductions in rents recorded quarter-by-quarter, the annual increase in rents for new tenancies far outstripped any decreases.

New data produced by the RTB, which analysed more than 9,000 properties, has shown the rental prices paid by people who took up new tenancies in the final...