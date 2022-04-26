Rents down in new tenancies during final months of last year
Biggest decreases in Galway and South County Dublin
Rents marginally decreased in new tenancies across several urban areas of Ireland in the final months of 2021, according to a new report by the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB).
Despite the reductions in rents recorded quarter-by-quarter, the annual increase in rents for new tenancies far outstripped any decreases.
New data produced by the RTB, which analysed more than 9,000 properties, has shown the rental prices paid by people who took up new tenancies in the final...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Davy shelling out bumper prices for houses already leased to Limerick Council
Several investors have flipped properties to the fund at double what they paid for them a year previously, following social housing lease agreement
Developer pays over the odds for Crumlin homes close to planned apartment block
The €690,000 price was paid for each of four three-bed houses following homeowners taking legal challenge to An Bord Pleanála over Brian Durkan project
Start-up aims to change Irish housebuilding finance model
Mayo company, led by former auctioneer Colm Casey and Dr Constantin Gurdgiev, intends to involve buyers in the development process
Nama land sales to speculators sowed seeds of current housing crisis, new report claims
Tasc, the social change think tank, says Nama ultimately “lengthened and slowed the development supply chain”, and directly contributed to the state’s housing crisis