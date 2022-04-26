Subscribe Today
Log In

Housing

Rents down in new tenancies during final months of last year

Biggest decreases in Galway and South County Dublin

Killian Woods

 Business reporter @killianwoods
26th April, 2022
Rents down in new tenancies during final months of last year
There was a marked decline in rent paid for new tenancies in Galway. Picture: Getty

Rents marginally decreased in new tenancies across several urban areas of Ireland in the final months of 2021, according to a new report by the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB).

Despite the reductions in rents recorded quarter-by-quarter, the annual increase in rents for new tenancies far outstripped any decreases.

New data produced by the RTB, which analysed more than 9,000 properties, has shown the rental prices paid by people who took up new tenancies in the final...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Property investors in Limerick are flipping family homes that were bought for under €180,000 a year ago at more than twice that amount to an investment fund managed by Davy

Davy shelling out bumper prices for houses already leased to Limerick Council

Housing Killian Woods
The planned Brickfield Drive development in Crumlin, which would have overlooked the family homes in question

Developer pays over the odds for Crumlin homes close to planned apartment block

Housing Killian Woods
Colm Casey, co-founder of Homebuyer\&#039;s Hero, vlogging at the site of its first project in Bellavary in Co Mayo. Picture: Michael McLaughlin

Start-up aims to change Irish housebuilding finance model

Housing Killian Woods
Robert Sweeney, policy analyst at Tasc: ‘Nama was basically putting land into the hands of people who didn’t have much of an interest in developing it.’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

Nama land sales to speculators sowed seeds of current housing crisis, new report claims

Housing Killian Woods

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1