Rental properties likely to swell cost of revised mica redress scheme

Sources say Darragh O’Brien favours adding long-term rental properties one a ‘one home, one grant’ basis to a new scheme to be approved in the coming weeks

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
13th October, 2021
Darragh O’Brien, the Housing Minister, is understood to favour extending the scheme to damaged properties in use as permanent rented accommodation. Picture: Maxwells

The government is likely to extend the defective blocks scheme to rental properties in affected counties under plans to be brought to cabinet in the coming weeks, the Business Post has learned.

It comes as discussions continue into improvements to the existing redress scheme for homeowners affected by mica and pyrite in Mayo and Donegal. The scheme currently covers 90 per cent of the costs of remedial works, with several exclusions including those...

