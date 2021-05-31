Subscribe Today
Log In

Housing

Proposed 16-storey height of project at old Bailey Gibson site referred to Court of Justice of the EU

Developer Hines also has plans for a 19-storey tower nearby at the former Player Wills factory site on the South Circular Road

Killian Woods

 Business reporter @killianwoods
31st May, 2021
Proposed 16-storey height of project at old Bailey Gibson site referred to Court of Justice of the EU
Hines, the multibillion-dollar US developer, was granted permission to build 416 build-to-rent apartments on the old Bailey Gibson packaging plant lands in Dublin 8 last September

Key aspects of a judicial review into the 416-home project on the old Bailey Gibson site, including the proposed building heights, have been referred to the Court of Justice of the European Union.

Hines, the multibillion-dollar US developer, was granted permission to build 416 build-to-rent apartments on the old Bailey Gibson packaging plant lands last September.

In granting permission for the project, which included a 16-storey apartment block, An Bord Pleanála overruled a recommendation from a...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Property Industry Ireland, an arm of Ibec, wrote to Darragh O’Brien, the Minister for Housing, last December outlining its ‘disappointment’ and expressing concerns regarding the effective co-living ban announced weeks earlier

Property industry group lobbied minister on co-living

Housing Peter O'Dwyer 2 days ago
House builders estimate that increases in the prices of timber frames are going to add €7,100 to the cost of a typical three-bed house

Timber prices being pushed up by big backlog in tree-felling licences

Housing Michael Brennan 2 days ago
Darragh O\&#039;Brien, Minister for Housing, fears that bringing in the ‘use it or lose it’ rule could damage the supply of housing in the midst of the pandemic. Picture: Fergal Phillips

O’Brien to delay ‘use it or lose it’ rule for planning

Housing Michael Brennan 2 days ago
Stephen Garvey, chief executive of Glenveagh Properties, said the key to solving the housing problem is getting more supply into the overall market. Picture: Fennell Photography 2019

Glenveagh boss: mortgage rules make it ‘simply impossible’ to buy apartments

Housing Peter O'Dwyer 2 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1