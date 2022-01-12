Subscribe Today
Property owners will be able to challenge their inclusion on maps designed for new land tax

The tax will be set at 3 per cent annually for the market value for land zoned for housing that is not being developed

Cónal Thomas
12th January, 2022
Property owners will be able to challenge their inclusion on maps designed for new land tax
A meeting between Paschal Donohoe, the Minister for Finance, and Darragh O’Brien, above, the Minister for Housing, heard that data from maps will be key to the success of the new tax. Picture: RollingNews.ie

Property owners in possession of underused land will be able to challenge their inclusion on maps designed to target people as part of a new tax being introduced by the government.

The Business Post reported yesterday that new land maps to be drawn up by local authorities would be key to the success of the proposed Residential Zoned Land Tax (RZLT) but could also lead to challenges from property owners....

