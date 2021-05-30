Property industry group lobbied minister on co-living

A property industry lobby group warned Darragh O’Brien, the Minister for Housing, last year that “sudden changes” to housing policy, such as the de-facto ban on co-living developments, could deter investors from the Irish market.

Property Industry Ireland (PII), an arm of Ibec, the business representative body, wrote to O’Brien last December outlining its “disappointment” and expressing concerns regarding the effective ban announced weeks earlier.

O’Brien issued...