Property industry group lobbied minister on co-living

Property Industry Ireland told Darragh O’Brien last December that ‘sudden changes’ to housing policy could deter foreign investors

Peter O'Dwyer

 @peterodwyer1
30th May, 2021
Property Industry Ireland, an arm of Ibec, wrote to Darragh O’Brien, the Minister for Housing, last December outlining its ‘disappointment’ and expressing concerns regarding the effective co-living ban announced weeks earlier

A property industry lobby group warned Darragh O’Brien, the Minister for Housing, last year that “sudden changes” to housing policy, such as the de-facto ban on co-living developments, could deter investors from the Irish market.

Property Industry Ireland (PII), an arm of Ibec, the business representative body, wrote to O’Brien last December outlining its “disappointment” and expressing concerns regarding the effective ban announced weeks earlier.

O’Brien issued...

