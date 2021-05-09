Property funds outbid housing bodies by ‘up to €80k per home’
More than 400 units snapped up by institutional funds in the past four weeks
Michael BrennanPolitical Editor @obraonain
Killian WoodsBusiness reporter @killianwoods
Investment funds have outbid affordable housing bodies (AHB) on more than 400 homes in the past four weeks, with offers of up to €80,000 more per unit, the Business Post has learned.
The revelation comes as the government is scrambling to limit the impact institutional funds can have on the housing market. The coalition is under intense pressure to act after the Business Post’s reporting on the purchase of most of the 170 houses...
