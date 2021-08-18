Subscribe Today
Profits up 64% at housebuilder Persimmon despite rising construction costs

Company reports half-year profit increase to £480 million and predicts sales will remain ‘resilient’ despite inflation

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
18th August, 2021
Persimmon’s profit increase comes after a surge in activity in the housing market, and signals the return to pre-pandemic levels of aspects of the construction industry. Picture: Getty

Profits at Persimmon, the British housebuilding company, rose by 64 per cent as the company reported “robust” trading patterns amid a surge in demand for homes.

The half-year results, which exceeded analyst expectations, come after a surge in activity in the housing market, and signal the return to pre-pandemic levels of aspects of the construction industry.

The FTSE 100 firm recorded £480.1 million (€562.6 million) profit in the six months ending on June 30...

