Profits up 64% at housebuilder Persimmon despite rising construction costs

Profits at Persimmon, the British housebuilding company, rose by 64 per cent as the company reported “robust” trading patterns amid a surge in demand for homes.

The half-year results, which exceeded analyst expectations, come after a surge in activity in the housing market, and signal the return to pre-pandemic levels of aspects of the construction industry.

The FTSE 100 firm recorded £480.1 million (€562.6 million) profit in the six months ending on June 30...