Subscribe Today
Log In

Housing

‘Price fixing’ investigation to be carried out in rental sector

Investigation to take place following a Business Post report that showed landlords are using ‘incentivised rates’ that can mask a decline in rents

Killian Woods

 Business reporter @killianwoods
6th May, 2021
‘Price fixing’ investigation to be carried out in rental sector
The matter was raised in the Dáil by Cian O’Callaghan, the Social Democrats TD, who said reports in the “found evidence of institutional landlords and investment firms advertising and recording artificially high market rents that don’t reflect the actual rents actually being charged”. Picture: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

An investigation will be carried out into “price fixing” in Ireland’s rental sector, Darragh O’Brien, the Minister for Housing, has said.

The announcement comes following a report published by the Business Post that revealed large landlords and estate agents are using incentivised rates that can mask a decline in rents, and potentially circumvent pricing control rules in the process...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Leo Varadkar said the current situation was never the intention of his Fine Gael party when it passed the legislation allowing for the establishment of real estate investment trusts.’ Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Fallout from Mullen Park continues as under-pressure government examines tax breaks

Housing Michael Brennan 12 hours ago
Micheál Martin said that the purpose of institutional investors was to “add supply, not to displace supply” and that government had to distinguish between “good capital and bad capital”. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Investors buying up housing estates is unacceptable, says Taoiseach

Housing Eva Short 1 day ago
Darragh O’Brien, the Minister for Housing, brought forward his own private members bill in 2019 when he was in opposition requiring 30 per cent of all housing in new developments to be ring-fenced for first-time buyers. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Analysis: O’Brien needs to act to make sure Mullen Park does not happen again and again

Housing Michael Brennan 2 days ago
“This is, of course, the very early stage of that project, but it provides for the redevelopment of of some existing blocks, a total of 75 homes.

Revamp of Pearse House flats part of €2bn capital plan

Housing Daniel Murray 5 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1