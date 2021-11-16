Post-pandemic return to offices will prompt further rent increases in cities, ESRI says
More rent inflation is likely in urban areas over the next six to nine months, TDs and senators will hear tomorrow
The return of workers to offices post-pandemic is likely to prompt further rent spikes in cities over the next nine months, according to analysis from the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI).
The authority will tomorrow tell TDs and senators that a combination of supply shortages and rising demand means tenants are likely to pay more for accommodation over the next year.
Ireland’s housing market has been particularly impacted by inflation over recent months, Dr...
