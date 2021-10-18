Subscribe Today
Log In

Housing

Plans to wind down controversial fast-track housing scheme delayed

A new circular sent to local authorities has said the government cannot commit to the end date of October for the Strategic Housing Development system any longer and it will now expire in February 2022

Killian Woods

 Business reporter @killianwoods
18th October, 2021
Plans to wind down controversial fast-track housing scheme delayed
The SHD system has generated tens of thousands of planning permissions since 2017 but delivered relatively few homes. Picture: Laura Hutton/RollingNews.ie

Plans announced by the government in July to wind down the controversial fast-track housing scheme have been delayed until 2022.

The Strategic Housing Development (SHD) system was created in 2017 in a bid to fast-track the planning application process for large-scale housing developments of 100 residential units or more. Over the past several years, the system has generated tens of thousands of planning permissions but delivered relatively few homes.

Last year, as part of the Programme for Government,...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

The units are located in Prospect Hill, a scheme of 479 apartments spread across nine blocks

Twenty-six Nama apartments lying empty for ten years in scheme

Housing Killian Woods 1 day ago
Owen Keegan, chief executive of Dublin City Council: providing social and affordable housing on the Pigeon House land would decrease the “development potential” of the site. Picture: Bryan Meade

Keegan claimed social housing would decrease value of Pigeon House site

Housing Catherine Sanz 1 day ago
Brian Comer and Luke Comer: Luke Comer told the Irish Times in 2015 that they got property at ‘fantastic value’ during the crash

Condition of properties owned by Comer brothers raises questions

Housing Killian Woods 1 day ago
A spokeswoman said the council uses the levies collected in lieu of the provision of open space to fund other open space and green initiatives, including recreational facilities, walking routes and cycle lanes. Picture: Getty

Fingal County Council gets €15m from developers in lieu of green areas

Housing Killian Woods 1 day ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1