Plans to wind down controversial fast-track housing scheme delayed

Plans announced by the government in July to wind down the controversial fast-track housing scheme have been delayed until 2022.

The Strategic Housing Development (SHD) system was created in 2017 in a bid to fast-track the planning application process for large-scale housing developments of 100 residential units or more. Over the past several years, the system has generated tens of thousands of planning permissions but delivered relatively few homes.

Last year, as part of the Programme for Government,...