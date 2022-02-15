Planning regulator backs limits on build-to-rent developments
But the watchdog warned Dublin City Council against a proposal to make developers sell a minimum of 40 per cent of homes in new blocks
The state’s planning watchdog has said the local authority should strengthen its existing rules that could be used to create 3km exclusion zones to prevent the over-concentration of build-to-rent developments in parts of Dublin.
Additionally, the Office of the Planning Regulator has warned Dublin City Council against a proposed policy that would make apartment developers sell a minimum of 40 per cent of the homes in new blocks to owner-occupiers.
Last year, Dublin City...
