Planning regulator backs limits on build-to-rent developments

But the watchdog warned Dublin City Council against a proposal to make developers sell a minimum of 40 per cent of homes in new blocks

Killian Woods

 Business reporter @killianwoods
15th February, 2022
The state’s planning watchdog has said the local authority should strengthen its existing rules that could be used to create 3km exclusion zones to prevent the over-concentration of build-to-rent developments in parts of Dublin.

Additionally, the Office of the Planning Regulator has warned Dublin City Council against a proposed policy that would make apartment developers sell a minimum of 40 per cent of the homes in new blocks to owner-occupiers.

Last year, Dublin City...

