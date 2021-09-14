Planning permission secured for 1,047 homes on O’Devaney Gardens site
The project was expected to deliver around 800 units but An Bord Pleanála has now given Bartra, the developer, the all-clear to build more than 1,000 homes
Bartra, the Irish developer, has secured planning permission to build 1,047 homes on the former O’Devaney Gardens site near Phoenix Park.
The total number of homes due to be delivered on the lands is significantly higher than the figure agreed upon by Bartra and Dublin City Council when the developer entered the arrangement to build the scheme in 2019.
Two years ago, Bartra, a firm controlled by Richard Barrett, entered an agreement to develop a...
