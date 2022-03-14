Subscribe Today
Housing

Plan to curb home rentals on Airbnb delayed until next year

The ‘blight of trying to get a house will continue for at least another 12 months’ after the government confirmed measures to address short-term letting will not come into operation until 2023

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
14th March, 2022
There are 77 houses and apartments for short-term letting in Kinsale, Co Cork on Airbnb, but only three properties available in the town for long-term rental on Daft.ie. Picture: Tim Graham/Getty

Government plans to curb the rental of entire homes on short term letting platforms like Airbnb have been delayed until next year.

There is an acute shortage of homes to rent, with just 1,144 homes available across the country at the moment on the Daft.ie website.

The government has been working on plans to prevent entire homes being offered for rent on on short term letting platforms like Airbnb in rent pressure zones.

