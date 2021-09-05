Plan for 10,000 new homes on Inchicore rail works site

The Land Development Agency is planning a new urban village in Inchicore in Dublin which could accommodate up to 10,000 homes.

The government decided to transfer the Iarnród Eireann train works depot in Inchicore to the LDA as part of its Housing for All plan last week.

The LDA believes that the Iarnród Eireann site, plus nearby state lands from the ESB and the Office of Public Works, could fit around 5,000 affordable homes...