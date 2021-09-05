Plan for 10,000 new homes on Inchicore rail works site
New ‘urban village’ on Iarnród Éireann depot and other lands would be serviced by planned underground Dart
The Land Development Agency is planning a new urban village in Inchicore in Dublin which could accommodate up to 10,000 homes.
The government decided to transfer the Iarnród Eireann train works depot in Inchicore to the LDA as part of its Housing for All plan last week.
The LDA believes that the Iarnród Eireann site, plus nearby state lands from the ESB and the Office of Public Works, could fit around 5,000 affordable homes...
Related Stories
James Benson: Construction sector ready to build on government’s housing promises
The Housing for All plan is ambitious and inspiring, but certain planning hurdles need to be addressed before builders can fully embrace it
Eoin Ó Broin: Disingenuous detail makes a mockery of the Housing for All plan
The government strategy will not live up to its name but instead it will simply maintain the status quo
Darragh O’Brien interview: ‘We’ve negotiated €20bn for housing over a five-year period’
The Housing Minister is full of enthusiasm for the Housing for All plan and, despite criticism of it, insists it will have an immediate effect
The €20bn Housing for All plan and how it aims to solve a crisis
The government’s newly unveiled programme has the potential to play a big part in solving our accommodation dilemma, but history shows that there’s many a slip between plan and implementation