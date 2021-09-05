Subscribe Today
Log In

Housing

Plan for 10,000 new homes on Inchicore rail works site

New ‘urban village’ on Iarnród Éireann depot and other lands would be serviced by planned underground Dart

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
5th September, 2021
Plan for 10,000 new homes on Inchicore rail works site
The LDA believes that the Iarnród Eireann site, plus nearby state lands from the ESB and the Office of Public Works, could fit around 5,000 affordable homes on their own.

The Land Development Agency is planning a new urban village in Inchicore in Dublin which could accommodate up to 10,000 homes.

The government decided to transfer the Iarnród Eireann train works depot in Inchicore to the LDA as part of its Housing for All plan last week.

The LDA believes that the Iarnród Eireann site, plus nearby state lands from the ESB and the Office of Public Works, could fit around 5,000 affordable homes...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Blocks to progress: a slowdown in the planning permissions process is hampering the delivery of new homes. Picture: Bloomberg

James Benson: Construction sector ready to build on government’s housing promises

Housing James Benson 1 day ago
Darragh O’Brien, the Minister for Housing, launches the government’s Housing for All strategy: 330,000 new homes are pledged to be delivered by 2030. Picture: Maxwells

Eoin Ó Broin: Disingenuous detail makes a mockery of the Housing for All plan

Housing Eoin Ó Broin 1 day ago
Darragh O’Brien: ‘We need to create a sustainable housing system that is going to not be susceptible to shocks.’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

Darragh O’Brien interview: ‘We’ve negotiated €20bn for housing over a five-year period’

Housing Killian Woods 1 day ago
Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien TD at the launch of Housing for All — a New Housing Plan for Ireland. Picture: Maxwells

The €20bn Housing for All plan and how it aims to solve a crisis

Housing Michael Brennan 1 day ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1